Rwanda: Five Rwandan Players Whose Contracts With Foreign Teams Expire in June

The 2023 summer transfer window promises to be a busy one as a host of Rwandan players abroad are scheduled to either change clubs extend their stay at their respective clubs.

With just two months the end of the 2022/23 season, a couple of Rwandan players abroad whose contract expires on June 30 haven't had it renewed.

Times Sport takes a look at five Rwandan players abroad whose deals expire at the end of the season.

Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium)

The Amavubi defensive midfielder signed for Belgian second tier club KMSK Deinze on July 1, 2021 from Waasland Beveren. He made 17 League appearances in his debut season but the current season has seen him gotten frozen out of the first team by new manager Marc Grosjean

Bizimana, who has been training with the youth side, he hasn't played even one minute with the senior team this season. With his contract expiring on June 30, 2023, the Rwanda international os eager to look for new employers.

Quentin Rushenguziminega (FC Echallens, Switzerland)

Rushenguziminega is the captain of Swiss fourth tier club FC Echallens. The striker, who was born in Switzerland but has been capped three times by Rwanda, has netted four goals in 13 league games for his club this season.

He is the skipper of the side and has been key for them. Rushenguziminega contract ends this summer but he is not in line to renew it as he wants to move to a higher division.

The 31-year-old previously played for various clubs including Stade Nyonnais and Lausanne Sport.

Ernest Sugira (Al Wahda, Syria)

Despite performing at Al Wahda in Syria, Sugira whose contract ends on June 30, is likely to move out this summer as he eyes a return to the national team.

With 12 goals in 36 games for Rwanda, he has a satisfying goal scoring record and will seek to move to a country where he will be able to catch more attention from coach Carlos Ferrer in before he decides summoning him back to the national team, especially in case the country qualifies for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

Samuel Gueulette (Raal La Louviere, Belgium)

The enterprising central midfielder has played 22 games for Raal La Louviere in the Belgian third tier league this season scoring twice and providing two assists as they continue to fight for promotion to the challenger league.

Gueulette has been superb and has already caught the attention of a host of teams in the Challenger League. Should he decide to move away from Raal when his contract expires, he won't be short of suitors.

Yannick Kabengera (FC Saxon Sports, Switzerland)

Kabengera, who was born in Switzerland to Rwandan parents, plays for lower tier club FC Saxon Sports as an attacker.

The 23-year-old forward's contract expires on June 30 and he is destined for a move as he seeks adequate playing time.