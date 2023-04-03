Rwanda: Former Basketball Player On Nurturing Rwandan Talent

There is no doubt that many youth have a passion for various sports but lack the support and resources to see it through. Having noticed this, Yusef Aziz, a coach, and former international professional basketball player, formed Azomco Global, a basketball consulting agency based in Nyamata, Bugesera, with the intention of leading African basketball forward.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) licensed coach offers basketball-related services for boys and girls aged 16 and above. For the last year, he has noticed tremendous improvement among the players.

"With every training and game, they gain more experience and confidence. The company's objective is to provide athletic and educational opportunities for young players. We chose to focus on this age limit because we felt that is where we could make the greatest impact. We fully understand what is at stake" he told The New Times.

Aziz is of the view that the agency's services can be the difference between a young Rwandan player acquiring the opportunity to receive an athletic scholarship abroad and getting to play for their country's national team, stressing that he is trying to fill the gap, by equipping young players with tangible opportunities to succeed.

While building the current Azomco Global roster, the coach selected players who have physical talent, good attitude, and a willingness to work hard.

According to Aziz, Azomco Global focuses on player and team development, offering player representation for professional athletes, including three players who currently play in the Rwandan Division 1 league.

He is certain that the passion Rwandan youth have for basketball is a direct result of President Kagame's vision and the positive publicity of hosting the Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs at the BK Arena.

Aziz believes that the earlier a child is introduced to sports, the quicker they will advance in their social and physical development, adding that there are so many ways for youth to benefit from participating in sports.

Most of these benefits, he noted, can transition from off the court into our everyday lives. Sports can provide opportunities for youth to learn discipline and teamwork, as well as promote a healthier lifestyle.

Players who excel at sports are likely to obtain university scholarships and potentially earn a living by playing professionally, the former international basketball player said.

The game

Aziz was first introduced to the basketball scene in Rwanda in 2022. He recalls his first experience around March when he attended a Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball club rehearsal at Petite Shade gym.

"There was one men's volleyball team and one women's volleyball team practicing on a shared court, a youth basketball academy had players dribbling outside in the parking lot, all the while the REG basketball team was waiting for their turn to practice. The need for more playing courts became instantly apparent, but after interacting with coaches and players, another challenge that became apparent was the need for experienced coaching," he said.

Azomco Global was founded to help alleviate both of those issues, by offering high-quality coaching instructions, with plans to build an accessible basketball facility.

In November 2022, the company organised a 'shoe drive' where over 65 pairs of shoes were distributed to youth players in Bugesera.

Last month, Azomco Global crafted a partnership with Cali Fitness in Kigali to provide athletes with free gym memberships for strength and conditioning training.

Although for the last year, the firm has been contacted by several individuals and organisations throughout Africa, requesting to develop partnerships, the CEO is more focused on firmly establishing himself within Rwanda first, before making any decision to expand to other countries.

Aziz's adage is 'Think global', as that way, he encourages the youth to dream big and broaden their perspectives, explaining that his team of professionals serve as mentors, and assist the company programme's participants to navigate through challenges they encounter in the sports industry, and life in general.

"I believe that Rwandan youth are engrossed in our organisation because we are young and vibrant, we teach discipline and hold our programme participants to a higher standard. Through our leadership and our players' dedication, what may start as just a hobby (basketball), begins to manifest into a passion and a way of life."

This summer, Azomco Global anticipates hosting several camps and clinics to identify local talents and appeal to more youth players.

According to the company's founder, girls have recently reinforced an interest in basketball, thus the need to start a women's team in the coming years.

Through their YouTube channel and social media platforms, azomcoglobal, Aziz said the company produces instructional basketball videos, interviews, and basketball updates.

Within the next two years, Aziz's goal is to qualify for the Division 1 Rwandan Basketball league and build an indoor facility in Nyamata.

Basketball has always been a part of Aziz's life. His father Zaid Abdul-Aziz, aka Don Smith played 10 years in the National Basketball Association NBA (Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets, and Seattle Sonics).

Although his father retired before he was born, Aziz had the privilege to watch his old games and meet many NBA professionals including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, and Julius Erving.

"I excelled at basketball in high school and received a full scholarship to Seattle Pacific University, where I received NCAA D2 All-American honors," he said.

In 2003, the basketball star signed his first professional contract to play in Frankfurt, Germany where he advanced his international playing career throughout The Netherlands, Brazil, Canada, Kuwait, and most recently Qatar.

He now has 25 years of basketball experience and uses his expertise to help motivate the younger generation.

