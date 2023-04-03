Rwanda: Second Division - Gicumbi Upset Ivoire Olympique in Quarter Final Playoffs

Gicumbi FC set one foot in the semifinals following Sunday's hard fought 2-1 victory over Ivoire Olympique in a fiercely-contested Second Division quarter-final first leg game held at Mumena Stadium.

It was a high tempo game during which Ivoire were made to pay for a number of crucial chances and let visitors Gicumbi grab a win in Kigali.

Ivoire got off to a bright start with a lot of chances created but failed to broke the deadlock early in the first half.

Forward Tresor Shyaka , instead, scores in the 41st minute to put Gicumbi in-front.

Ivoire looked took control of the second half as they pushed for an equalizer the midfield but their shaky defense allowed Gicumbi striker Berthe Dusenge score the second goal and double the visitors' lead.

Substitute Jimmy Mbaraga pulled one back for Ivoire Olympique in the 71st minute. Ivoire continued to push for equalising goal but Gicumbi's defense kept the home's attack at bay.

Meanwhile, Etoile de l'Est beat Intare FC 4-1 in Ngoma a package that put them in a good position to advance to the semi finals.

John Mugenzi, Rene Basil Gihozo, Amza Rweme Kibaba and Isaie Isonga were on target for the Eastern Province-based side.

AS Muhanga also beat Amagaju FC 1-0 at Muhanga Stadium while Vision FC on Saturday beat Nyanza FC by 2-1 in Nyanza.

The Second Division quarter-finals second leg will be played on April 16-17.