Rwanda: How Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association Is Restoring Habitat Using Indigenous Trees

The Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association (RWCA) has set out on a vital mission to restore the country's native trees.

Since 2017, the non-governmental organization has been actively organizing tree-planting events across various sites in Rwanda, with a primary focus on planting indigenous trees to preserve biodiversity in the region.

In addition to its reforestation efforts, the RWCA is also spearheading a conservation initiative aimed at protecting the Grey Crowned Crane and other endangered wildlife in Rwanda. Through this initiative, the organization is working towards the restoration and protection of their natural habitats, which are essential for their survival.

On March 29, the organization celebrated five years of restoring habitats for people and wildlife. The event took place at Umusambi Village, Masaka, and involved a visit to RWCA's indigenous tree nursery and seed storage facility at the place and a restoration site situated in Rwamagana District, adjacent to Lake Muhazi.

The site is 8 hectares of land and was restored in 2018 in partnership with International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

According to Cecile Kayitanirwa, the Habitat Restoration Manager at RWCA, the site had previously been used for farming activities, however, the people who occupied the land expressed their interest in working with RWCA to plant various types of indigenous trees to prevent them from going extinct.

Kayitanirwa mentioned that the surrounding community collaborated with RWCA in planting and taking care of the trees.

This collaboration has not only resulted in the growth of the trees but has also benefited the community by providing employment opportunities for various individuals, she said.

At RWCA, the focus is on "growing trees" rather than just "planting trees." The organization recognizes the importance of nurturing and monitoring the trees as they develop, while also fostering a sense of community ownership.

"We prioritize planting indigenous trees because they are unique to Rwanda and are currently facing threats of extinction. Therefore, our goal is to restore these trees so that future generations can witness their natural beauty and potential uses. Moreover, indigenous trees play a vital role in providing a habitat for animal species and serving as a source of food and medicinal benefits for the community. These trees are also crucial in preventing soil degradation by holding the soil in place," explained Kayitanirwa.

To date, RWCA has successfully restored 60 hectares of land, which includes 25 hectares of wetland and 35 hectares of forest. The organization has provided employment opportunities for over 500 casual workers and 14 guards at the sites. Furthermore, they have planted 75,000 trees from over 40 different species.