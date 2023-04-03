Rwanda: Women Basketball - We Shall Fight to Stay Top, Says Mbazumutima

APR will do everything in their power to stay at the top of Rwanda women basketball league table, according to club head coach Charles Mbazumutima.

Mbazumutima guided the league debutants to an 80-63 victory over Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in a crunch league thriller at Lycée de Kigali to hand the defending champions the first defeat of the season.

Thanks to the victory, APR now lead the league standings with 10 points while REG dropped to second place with nine points.

In a post-match interview, Mbazumutima told Times Sport that his team's prime target is to make sure that "we stay at the top. It will not be easy, but we will keep working to improve and try to do better in every game."

"The top four teams have a chance to win the league but if we keep winning our games and maybe our rivals lose a couple of matches between now and the end of the season, the picture can easily change. That is why we are going to fight until the last day of the campaign," he further noted.

Ranking

APR - 10 points

REG - 9 points

IPRC-Huye - 8 points

GS Gahini - 8 points

GS Marie Reine - 8 points

The Hoops - 6 points

UR Kigali - 6 points

UR Huye - 4 points