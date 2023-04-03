Rwanda: Winners at the Rwanda International Movie Awards

During a glamorous ceremony of the Rwanda International Movie Awards held at Crown Conference on Saturday, April 1, local and international actors and filmmakers were recognised for their work.

The annual event, which is in its eighth edition locally, and second since it went international in 2019, has been under the direction of Ishusho Arts since 2011, a local company that focuses on cinema activities with an aim of recognising the finest films produced by Rwandan and foreign movie producers.

Winners

Best Supporting Actress: Phionah Igihozo/ indoto series

Best Supporting Actor: Ivan Abouba Iradukunda

Best Actor: Emmanuel Mugisha

Best Actress: Jeanette Bahavu

Best Local Director: Roger Niyoyita/ 'The Bishop' series

Best Cinematographer: Luis Udahemuka/ 'The Pact' series

Best Sound Engineer: Xavier Nsengiyumva/ 'Above the Brave' film

Best Screenplay: 'Igenoryange'

Best Legendary: Late Prince Nsanzamahoro aka Rwasa. He was recognised for his work and for being the first Rwandan to ever make a series.

Best series: 'Impanga'

Best feature film: 'Above the Brave'

The People's Choice: Jeanette Bahavu, who walked away with a car, the grand prize in this year's edition.

RIMA East Africa category winners:

Best East Africa Actor: Nkakalukanyi Patriq

Best East Africa Actress: Zion Kent

Best Cinematographer East Africa: Emmanuel /'Dial m for Maya' film

Best Sound Engineer: Diana Kairu (Kenya)

Best Series East Africa: 'The Bishop's Family'

Best Feature Film East Africa: 'Tembele'

Best Director East Africa: Mugisha Hubert/ 'Tembele' film (Uganda)

Best Academic East Africa: 'Option Z'

RIMA International category winners:

Best Actor International: 'IK Obgonna' (Nigeria)

Best Actress International: 'Ini Edo' (Nigeria)

Best Short Film: '1795'

Best Feature Film: 'When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts' (cameroon)

Best International Doc: 'Sacrificed Innocent'

Best International Director: Ajalaja Stanley

Best Legendary Africa: Richard Mofe

Best Documentary film: 'Forgiven not Forgotten'

Best International creator: Emmanuel Ejekwu aka Mr Funnyman