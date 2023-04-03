South Africa: ANC Working Visit to Russia Raises Concern in Wake of Putin Arrest Order

Cape Town — A delegation of African National Congress (ANC) members and National Executive Council member Alvin Botes, who is also deputy minister of International relations and cooperation, are on a working visit to Russia, The Sowetan reports. This comes after the United Russia Party, Russia's largest political party which also holds the majority in the State Duma since 2007, invited its "longstanding ally and friend".

The diplomatic exchange raises concern in light of the International Criminal Court's (ICC) issuing of an arrest warrant to Russian leader Vladimir Putin who is expected to visit South Africa during August for the BRICS Summit. Topics of discussion expected to be covered by the ANC working visit include "recalibration of the global order to reverse the consequences of neocolonialism and the previously prevailing unipolar world", according to party's national spokesperson Bhengu Motsiri.

South Africa's co-operation with Russia after Putin's war with Ukraine drew criticism from the U.S. and local opposition parties. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor repeatedly said that South Africa was taking a "non-aligned stance" on the conflict. Additionally, naval drills conducted between the South Africa, Russia and China during February were slammed by the Democratic Alliance who said the military exercises show that the nation dropped any pretence at neutrality, while the U.S. State Department said on the matter: "We encourage South Africa to cooperate militarily with fellow democracies that share our mutual commitment to human rights and the rule of law."

South Africa's latest diplomatic dilemma echoes a similar scenario when in 2015, Sudanese leader Omar Al Bashir was visiting the nation to attend a summit of African Union heads of state after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Bashir. Bashir evaded arrest after the Zuma administration refused to follow through on the Hague Court's order, citing immunity from prosecution for sitting heads of state under international law.