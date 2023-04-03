Tanzania: Yanga Make Bold Statement

YOUNG Africans made a bold statement towards the quarter final match of the CAF Confederation Cup after a 1-0 win over TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.

The gallant Tanzanian envoys finished their group stage campaign with 13 points after recoding their fourth victory in Lubumbashi.

Yanga have become the first Tanzanian team to beat TP Mazembe in both home and away venues as in the past Tanzanian envoys were easy preys to the DR Congo giants.

Farid Musa's only winner earned Yanga the much awaited victory over TP Mazembe completed their last Group D campaign.

US Monastir, who were to play late yesterday against Real Bamako, are placed second on the table with ten points accumulated from five games.

Following the results, TP Mazembe have finished fourth at the bottom of the group with three points, while Bamako are third with five points in five games.

The win has made a bold statement as they head the quarter-finals. They beat TP Mazembe 3-1 at Benjamin Mkapa prior to their 1-0 win in Lubumbashi.

In yesterday's encounter, Yanga's squad had a few changes; three players who usually started the first eleven did not play.

The players included the goalkeeper Djigui Diarra, fullback Djuma Shabani and midfielders Stephane Aziz Ki and Khalid Aucho.

Players who took their places included Metacha Mnata, Joyce Lomalisa and Salum Abubakar.

Apart from missing the services of players, Yanga still managed to destroy TP Mazembe at home.

The encounter began with Yanga making their first attempt through Mudathir Yahya in the sixth minute. The midfielder fired a volley out of the box, but TP Mazembe goalkeeper Narcisse Nlend saved it.

TP Mazembe reacted ten minutes later through Joel Tumetuka, who completed Alex Ngonga's set piece with a clear header but the went wide.

In the 38th minute of the game, TP Mazembe came close to breaking the deadlock through Ernest Luzolo, who delivered a powerful freekick that went a few inches above the bar.

Neither Yanga nor TP Mazembe scored in the first half of the game despite both sides making several attempts.

Soon after the second half commenced, TP Mazembe matched in the second half and made three dangerous attempts.

Among the attempts included that of Luzolo in the 50th minute, who fired a powerful shot, but Metacha stood firm and saved.

Metacha made two other saves from TP Mazembe skipper Koffi Kouame and Ngonga in the 53rd and the 60th minutes respectively.

Yanga broke the deadlock through Farid Musa, who fired a volley in the 63rd minute, taking advantage of the TP Mazembe defensive blunders.

That score lasted until the end of the 90 minutes.