Mozambique: Minister Calls for Sharing of Knowledge

31 March 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican Defence Minister Cristovao Chume on Thursday asked new military attaches to share knowledge with the Mozambican defence forces in ordered to assist them in the eradication of terrorism.

He was speaking in Maputo when he received the credentials from the military attaches of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Portugal and Ukraine.

He told them that Mozambique has been a target of terrorist groups, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, since October 2017. To fight against terrorism, said Chume, the Mozambican state "prioritises a multi-dimensional approach, which consists of both a military response, and the implementation of local development programmes in the affected areas'.

In its military response, he added, the Mozambican government counts on the support of the Rwanda Defence Force, and of the military mission of SADC (Southern African Development Community).

The country, he said, also enjoys support in training provided by the United States and by the European Union "which has boosted the combative capacity of our defence and security forces'.

But to fight against the scourge of terrorism, Chume also requested a sharing of knowledge.

"We would like to ask the new defence attaches to share their rich knowledge with the Mozambican Armed Forces (FADM) in order to achieve the great goal which is the eradication of terrorism and of the other threats which weaken the Mozambican state', urged Chume.

"We encourage the new attaches to work hard to stimulate the cooperation activities under way, as well as to uncover opportunities that may be in the common interests of our respective states', he declared.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.