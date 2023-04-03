South Africa Tourism Refuses to Cancel Tottenham Deal

3 April 2023
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Manny De Freitas MP - DA Shadow Minister of Tourism

I have been advised by a whistleblower that the chairperson of South African Tourism (SAT) Board, Dr Thozamile Botha has written to the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille complaining that de Lille cancelled the proposed Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal. This is despite a public outcry against this deal, the fact that the multi-party Tourism Portfolio Committee unanimously opposed this deal and the plethora of questions which remain unanswered.

In the letter to de Lille, Botha insisted that the SAT Board had approved this deal at its meeting at the end of January. Botha dug in his heels by claiming that the Minister had "pre-empted the response to the required approval" by Treasury. Putting the arrogant stance displayed by Botha aside, it is clear that Botha and the rest of the SAT Board continue to be tone-deaf on this matter.

R1 billion can simply not be justified when this money should rather be spent on fixing the many dilapidated and unmaintained tourism sites which, once fixed, would attract tourists who are most interested in visiting various tourism sites. This in turn would contribute to job creation at these sites as well as contribute to growing the economy.

Ironically, Thozamile Botha complained about the Minister's lack of "consultative processes" on this matter when all along the SAT Board themselves undertook no consultation at all on this matter. It is my understanding that since the appointment of Patricia de Lille as Tourism Minister, to date the SAT Board has not communicated with the Minister or even requested to meet with her. Botha bemoaned the fact that de Lille went public on her decision to cancel this deal. It appears that this is another display of arrogance considering that the SAT falls under the ambit of the National Department of Tourism, which is the sole shareholder.

This is yet another reason why a Parliamentary Inquiry is required into this matter, particularly when one sees the blatant insistence by the SAT Board that this deal should go ahead. Why the insistence on this matter by Botha and his Board in the face of the rest of South Africa which is united in the opposition this this deal? These and other questions must be answered.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.