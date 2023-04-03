South Africa: Presidential Climate Commission Hosts National Colloquium On Long Term Electricity Planning and the Just Transition, 14 APR

press release

The Presidential Climate Commission will on Friday, 14 April host the National Colloquium on long term electricity planning and the Just transition. The colloquium will be held at the CSIR International Convention Center, in Brummeria, Pretoria.

The National Colloquium will review the PCC's recommendations to government on national electricity planning as South Africa reviews it's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) amidst a national state of disaster in response to the perennial electricity shortages in the country.

The Colloquium follows a series of information and consultation sessions that the PCC has been facilitating with South Africa's social partners - business, civil society, government and labour - as well as youth and the faith community.

The outcomes of these dialogue events will underpin the Colloquium, which in turn will provide stakeholders with the opportunity to interrogate and inform the PCC's consolidated recommendations. The recommendations being prepared by the PCC are in support of the ongoing national Just Transition process and seek to align with the Just Transition Framework approved by Cabinet in 2022.

The Colloquium will bring together a range of stakeholders to actively engage on the PCC's recommendations on South Africa's electricity generation mix and governance, and just energy transition investments.

The communities and PCC recommendations, and emergent from the dialogue events, revolve around electricity planning and ensuring energy security under requirements to decarbonise the energy sector while protecting communities, and transitioning skills and creating jobs. The investments and priorities for delivering a just energy transition over the next five years, under the JET-IP, will also be included in the breakaway sessions and plenary

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The electricity recommendations will be submitted to government by the PCC in the second quarter of 2023, in support of the ongoing national Just Transition process.

The colloquium details are as follows. The media invited to cover this event.

Date: 14 April 2023

Time: 09h00 -17h00

Venue: CSIR Convention Centre.

Media can RSVP on this link https://forms.gle/cxQ7bqYoS9wYhMhLA by Thursday, 6th April 2023. Stakeholders further wishing to attend the limited seating event can register online by Wednesday 5 April 2023 on this link https://forms.gle/AB42rzacv4Rrpn1a7 .

For all post media interviews please contact:

Blessing Manale, Head of Communications and Outreach

E-mail: blessing@climatecomission.org.za

Cell: +27 73 036 5381

Conference announcement - Presidential Climate Commission host National Colloquium on Electricity Planning and the Just Transition, Friday 14 April 2023