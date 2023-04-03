South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Hails Public Private Partnership for Success of Vaal Gamagara Water Supply Scheme

press release

Minister Mchunu hails the public private partnership for the success of Vaal Gamagara Water Supply Scheme

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Senzo Mchunu, together with Northern Cape Premier, Dr Zamani Saul have commended the private public partnership between the Mining Leadership Forum (MLF) and the Department of Water and Sanitation for the completion of the first phase of Vaal-Gamagara Water Supply Scheme which was completed in June 2022.

The water supply scheme worth R1,7 billion, located in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality, is a joint venture between the Department and the local mining forum and was constructed by Bloem Water as the Implementing Agent. The scheme is comprised of the upgrading of a 75-kilometre existing steel pipelines to benefit various water users that include various mines, municipalities, the agricultural sector and approximately 6 000 households in Gamagara and Tsantsabane Local Municipalities within the district.

Handing over the completed project to Bloem Water to manage, at the pump station in Kathu, Gamagara Local Municipality, Minister Mchunu said the project was completed because of a collaboration between government and the MLF, which funded the project to ensure that water challenges are being addressed in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District. "We appreciate and acknowledge this contribution made by the MLF and this justifies the fact that government jointly with private organisations can work together to expedite service delivery.

"Public Private Partnerships are critical everywhere, and with this one here in the Northern Cape we have demonstrated that we can build trust with private institutions for the benefit of our people. Let us use this trust and make this completed project to thrive for the advancement of service delivery. The water sector needs more of these partnerships to ensure that water is brought to the people's homes, thus changing their lives for the better", said Minister Mchunu.

Premier of the Northern Cape, Dr Saul has also expressed his excitement about the completion of the Phase 1 Vaal-Gamagara Pipeline Project which will address most of the water supply challenges in the District Municipality. Dr Saul said the Northern Cape province is mostly comprised of desert areas which lack rainfalls, and with a construction of these pipelines, most areas will now receive clean drinking water in their homes.

"As the Northern Cape we are extremely excited by the completion of the first phase of Vaal Gamagara Water Supply Scheme. We truly believe that the only way we can improve the quality of lives of the people is through massive investment in social infrastructure, and that includes the provision of fresh water supply and dignified sanitation to the communities. We have witnessed the execution and the success of this whopping R1.7 million water project, and we are looking forward to the second phase of the pipeline project", said Dr Saul.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Sifiso Nxumalo from the MLF said the refurbishment of the pipeline prioritised the communities as the main beneficiaries, and it has ensured that more megalitres of water per day were being increased to benefit the households that have been struggling with clean, fresh water supply in the district.

The Department will forge ahead with the partnership with the MLF, for Phase 2 of the Vaal-Gamagara Water Supply Scheme, which is worth a total of R4.8 billion.

The second phase of the water project is also about the upgrading of a 260-kilometre remaining pipeline, through from the Vaal River Pump Station to Roscoe near Kathu in the Gamagara Municipality.