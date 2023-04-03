South Africa: Two Nabbed for Illegal Cigarettes

Two suspects are to appear before the Mokopane Magistrate Court today for the possession of illegal cigarettes, as well as resisting arrest.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Limpopo Flying Squad were on routine patrol duty on Saturday when they reacted to information that led to the arrest of two suspects, aged 21 and 35, along Thabo Mbeki Drive in Mokopane.

The team members received information about a Silver Mercedes Benz transporting illicit cigarettes, driving from Polokwane along the R101.

The vehicle fitting the description was seen in Mokopane along Thabo Mbeki Drive. It is alleged that police attempted to stop the said vehicle. After it failed to stop, a vehicle chase ensued.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz reportedly lost control and hit the wall, bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Subsequently, the two suspects were cornered and arrested for being in possession of illicit cigarettes.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, welcomed the arrest and applauded the members for their readiness and quick response.