Africa: WHO Director-General's Opening Remarks At 5th Meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body - 3 April 2023

Excellencies, dear colleagues and friends,

Good morning and thank you for your continued commitment to this historic and vitally important process.

As you know, this Friday marks WHO's 75th anniversary.

Since 1948, we have achieved a great deal, as Member States and Secretariat together, of which we should be proud.

Life expectancy has increased significantly, with the biggest gains in the poorest countries. We have made major progress on reducing maternal and infant mortality, in the fight against infectious diseases, and in fighting some of the leading causes of noncommunicable diseases, such as tobacco.

But as COVID-19 has exposed so brutally, there remain serious gaps in the world's defences against epidemics and pandemics.

It is crucial that we learn the lessons COVID-19 is teaching us. If we do not, our children and grandchildren will not forgive us.

That's what the pandemic accord you are negotiating is all about, and why it is so important: a generational commitment to face shared threats with a shared response.

This is part of the reason WHO was founded in the first place.

As you know, our Constitution - itself a treaty - affirms not only that health is a fundamental human right for all people, but also that the health of all peoples is fundamental to the attainment of peace and security, and is dependent upon the fullest co-operation of individuals and States.

This INB is a renewed commitment to that principle; a renewed commitment to protect populations, communities and individuals from public health threats.

We have many challenges before us.

We have come a long way in our struggle against COVID-19, but it is still not over. Meanwhile the global mpox outbreak is continuing, we face outbreaks of Marburg virus disease in two countries, and outbreaks of cholera in 30 countries.

These are reminders of why we need to work collectively to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Protecting lives and livelihoods is not charity. We must move beyond that paradigm, and that is what your important work is about, with its focus on consensus, inclusivity and transparency.

As you navigate the negotiation phase, I urge you to keep listening to and supporting one another, and remember the world is counting on you.

There is now only one year until the World Health Assembly in May 2024, which will consider the outcome of your efforts.

This is a very tight timeframe, especially for a global negotiation.

But from what you have accomplished so far, I am confident that you have the will and commitment to reach a consensus in the INB and regarding amendments to the International Health Regulations.

Of course, you have the ongoing support of the WHO Secretariat for both the INB and the IHR processes.

The success of your work depends, in the words of our Constitution, on the fullest cooperation of States.

No nation can protect itself against future epidemics and pandemics without the engagement and cooperation of all nations.

Your predecessors established this World Health Organization 75 years ago with the vision of a healthier, safer, fairer world.

You have the opportunity now to make a major step towards the fulfilment of that vision. I urge you to take it.

I thank you.