Angola: Luena Solar Park 60% Completed

Luena — The construction of the Luena Solar Energy Park in the eastern Moxico Province to have an expected installed capacity of 26,906 megawatts (MW) is currently 60 percent completed, the deputy governor for the Technical and Infrastructure sector, Wilson Agnelo, said Saturday.

Agnelo added that the project is being built in the Samalesso district, east of Luena City by the American companies "Sun Africa" and MCA Angola and Portugal, in an area of 52 hectares.

The park of the known "clean and cheap" energy will have 42,560 solar panels until its conclusion scheduled for two years from now, which will allow to save 19,515 liters of fuel consumed in the current thermal power plants.

Speaking to the press, as part of the verification of the operation of the thermal plants installed in Luena, Wilson Agnelo said that given the progress of the project, there are guarantees that the contractual deadlines will be met.

Agnelo stressed that the energy project will contribute to improving electric supply in the city, which in recent times has been marked by several electricity restrictions due to constant breakdowns of the thermal power plants.

The solar energy park is part of a program to build seven solar photovoltaic plants in provinces such as Benguela, Moxico, Lunda Sul, Lunda Norte, Bié, Huambo and Namibe.