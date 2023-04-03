Egypt: First Phase of Sewage Treatment Plant in New Minya Inaugurated

President Abdul Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated on March 2, 2023, the first phase of the wastewater treatment plant in New Minya.

The new sewage treatment plant in New Minya City operates with a capacity of 20,000 cubic meters/day (the first phase). The sewage will be treated with dual and tertiary treatment, to be used in irrigating the city's tree forests and green area.

The project includes the following:

The wastewater treatment station consists of inlet and filters, primary sedimentation basins, aeration basins, final sedimentation basins, chlorination mixing basins, drying basins, and triple treatment using sand filters. The treated water is used to irrigate the green areas of the city.