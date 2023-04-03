Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects Workflow of Light Rail Transit System

Transport Minister Kamel el Wazir on Sunday 2/4/2023 inspected the Light Rail Transit (LRT) system, as he took the train from Adly Mansour interchange station in Cairo's El-Salam City to the Culture and Arts City station in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The minister examined the workflow at Adly Mansour interchange station, especially with regard to the regular operating schedules and the services offered to passengers, as well as the mall at the stop.

During his inspection tour, the minister said the number of the light rail train's users increases day by day, particularly after running bus lines from the new urban cities to the electric train stations and vice versa.

He added the Transport Ministry aims to reduce the use of private cars and increase reliance on mass transportation, with a view to easing traffic congestion, saving fuel and cutting environmental pollution.

The minister stated the light rail train is part of the green, sustainable and eco-friendly mass transit network that is carried out upon the directives of President Abdel Fattah.

At the end of his tour, the minister boarded an electric bus from the Arts and Culture station to the headquarters of the Ministry of Transport in the NAC's government district.

MENA