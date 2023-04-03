Egypt: President El-Sisi Directs Action to Outline Development Path in Sinai

2 April 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has pressed for action to implement a Sinai development strategy; one that takes into consideration investment in human capital.

An advanced and integrated development path is needed with the aim to support the Sinai community at all levels, Sisi said during a meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli on Sunday 2/4/2023.

Attending the meeting were also the ministers of defense, interior , social solidarity and local development.

The meeting took up current and future programs designed to boost societal development of residents of Sinai, said presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy. This is done as part of a national strategy for integrated development on the Sinai Peninsula, Fahmy noted.

Sisi was posted on efforts to achieve societal development in Sinai through social protection initiatives, economic empowerment projects and upgrading the health, education, cultural and sports services, the spokesman added.

