South Africa: Former Mayor of City of Tshwane Appear in Court

3 April 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media statement

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS)

Pretoria: The 50-year-old accused, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, former Mayor from the City of Tshwane appeared this morning in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and uttering.

It is reported that the accused just after being elected the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane was alleged to have previously been sequestrated which he indicated had been rehabilitated. He was then requested by the City to provide proof of the rehabilitation. The proof was provided on his behalf by his actuary which upon further internal investigation by the city was found to be fraudulent hence the opening of a formal case.

The case was referred to the Gauteng Serious Corruption Investigation for further exploration. The team found that the rehabilitation certificate was disputed by the Pretoria High Court as having issued by them. The accused was charged with two counts of fraud and uttering resulting in his arrest this morning.

The accused was granted R10 000 bail and is due to reappear in the same court on 02 May 2023 for disclosure and instructions.

