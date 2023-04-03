Rwanda: Who Is Gasamagera the New RPF Secretary General

The sixteenth Congress of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) elected Wellars Gasamagera as the new Secretary General of the party replacing François Ngarambe who held the post since 2002.

Prior to his election as the new SG, Gasamagera held several posts in the party including Commissioner of Political Mass Mobilisation since 2009 and also served as the party spokesperson.

Gasamagera holds a Master of Public Administration from The University of Quebec at Quebec as well as a Commonwealth Professional Certificate in Parliamentary Practice and Procedures.

A seasoned diplomat, at present, he was holding the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for the President and the Republic of Rwanda to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome e Principe and Rwanda's Ambassador to Angola.

He also served as the Director General of Rwanda Management Institute.

Between 2003 and 2011, Gasamagera served as a senator and precisely a member of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Good Governance, member of the ICT Steering Committee.

Prior to that, Gasamagera was a Prefect of Kigali Rural Province between 1997 and 2001.

He has also been a member of several think tanks and also chaired the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research Think Tank.

He is currently pursuing a PhD at Monarch Business School in Switzerland.