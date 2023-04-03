Rwanda: Who Is Gasamagera the New RPF Secretary General

2 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

The sixteenth Congress of the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) elected Wellars Gasamagera as the new Secretary General of the party replacing François Ngarambe who held the post since 2002.

Prior to his election as the new SG, Gasamagera held several posts in the party including Commissioner of Political Mass Mobilisation since 2009 and also served as the party spokesperson.

Gasamagera holds a Master of Public Administration from The University of Quebec at Quebec as well as a Commonwealth Professional Certificate in Parliamentary Practice and Procedures.

A seasoned diplomat, at present, he was holding the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary for the President and the Republic of Rwanda to the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome e Principe and Rwanda's Ambassador to Angola.

He also served as the Director General of Rwanda Management Institute.

Between 2003 and 2011, Gasamagera served as a senator and precisely a member of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Good Governance, member of the ICT Steering Committee.

Prior to that, Gasamagera was a Prefect of Kigali Rural Province between 1997 and 2001.

He has also been a member of several think tanks and also chaired the Institute of Policy Analysis and Research Think Tank.

He is currently pursuing a PhD at Monarch Business School in Switzerland.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.