Rwanda: Niyongabo Elected New Karate Federation Boss

2 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Damien Niyongabo has been elected president of the Rwanda Karate Federation (FERWAKA).

He replaced Théogène Uwayo who had been in office for the past 14 years until he resigned from the position in 2022.

Speaking after the elections on Sunday, Niyongabo told participants of the general assembly that his main goal, alongside his new committee, is to lift the level of athletes and coaches as well as put effort in popularizing the sport.

"I thank the outgoing committee for their work because they left us with a foundation. We will put effort into improving the level of athletes and coaches because karate is about constant training," he noted.

"We also look forward to raising awareness and helping other clubs that are not members to come and join us because only nine among more than 40 clubs are allowed to vote," he added.

Niyongabo's executive committee also included Dieudonne Mwiseneza who was elected FERWAKA Vice President and Deputy Speaker while Elvis Bugingo continued as the secretary.

Solange Ingabire was elected treasurer while Samuel Niragire became the Technical Director. The Arbitration Board is made up of Commissioner Didier Pascal, Révérien Rugwizangoga and Noël Ngiramaye.

