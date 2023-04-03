Rwanda: Kagame Gets Female Deputy as He Retains Control of the Ruling Party

Rwanda's ruling party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), on Sunday elected its first woman vice-chairperson as President Paul Kagame retained the chairmanship position.
Consolee Uwimana was elected by 1,945 votes - about 93% of the votes cast.
Observers say promoting her is the party's way of giving more power to women and keeping the ethnicity quota balanced in its top leadership.
Ms Uwimana is a veteran banker and businesswoman who served as a senator between 2003 and 2013.
Rwanda's next general elections is scheduled for 2024.
President Kagame has been president of the East African nation since 2000. A controversial referendum in 2015 removed a two-term constitutional limit for presidents.
On Sunday, Mr Kagame got 99.8% of the total votes to retain leadership of the ruling party.
Rwanda has one of the world's highest proportions of women in parliament and government