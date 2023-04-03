Rwanda: Kwibuka29 - Six Reads as Commemoration Approaches

For a community to heal, the history of tragedy and misfortune ought to be preserved. And in our case, using literature to document the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi not only keeps us from forgetting our nation's history, but also keeps us from letting history repeat itself. In that regard, here are a few books about the Genocide authored by Rwandans:

'Do not accept to die' by Dimitrie Sissi

"Do not accept to die" is a memoir by Dimitrie Sissi that features stories about her near-death experiences during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, and a contrast of her life before and after the tragedy. With this book, the mother of five explores themes of resilience and hope alongside distress and fear, as a journey of healing comes into play. 'Do not accept to die' can be found at the Genocide Memorial in Gisozi, Caritas Library, Charisma, and Kigali International Airport, and goes for Rwf18,000 a copy.

'Reconciliation is my lifestyle' by Antoine Rutayisire

Authored by Antoine Rutayisire, "Reconciliation is my lifestyle" tells not only tales of woe and despair but also details the nation's reconciliation journey, and the role religious leaders have played in seeing it through. As a religious leader, Rutayisire often found himself in positions that allowed him the space to counsel other survivors and it took him a while to realise he was hurting as well, which is where he derived the inspiration to embark on a journey of healing, forgiveness and reconciliation; an experience he wishes upon all survivors.

'Life and death in Nyamata' by Omar Ndizeye

During the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a 10-year-old Omar Ndizeye witnessed the brutal murder of loved ones and at a time when making it to the next day was almost unimaginable, Ndizeye sought refuge in a church located in Bugesera District. 'Life and death in Nyamata' is a memoir that articulates the Genocide from Ndizeye's perspective which was written with a sense of gratitude despite the atrocious and traumatic experiences he went through.

'From Red Earth' by Denise Uwimana

Denise Uwimana lost many loved ones including her husband during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi which was around the time she gave birth to her third son. To her surprise, Uwimana's life and that of her children were spared by a Hutu. With the memoir 'From Red Earth' Uwimana explores themes of despair, acceptance and closure.

'Frida: Chosen to die: Destined to live' by Frida Umuhoza

In the book "Frida: Chosen to die: Destined to live" Frida Umuhoza retells her story during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi where she witnessed the brutal murder of her entire family, received a blow to head and was buried alongside 15 family members, only to regain consciousness and find refuge with someone unexpected. The book explores themes such as trauma, healing and how to rebuild one's life after tragedy.

'Left to tell' by Immaculee Ilibagiza

Immaculee Ilibagiza has played a significant role in representing Rwanda across the globe. With the use of literature, she has brought stories of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to the global limelight, and her work has made it to The New York Times best sellers list.

With 'Left to tell', Ilibagiza delves into the 91 days she spent in a church bathroom with seven other women during the Genocide, how she survived and what life looked like from a survivor's perspective.