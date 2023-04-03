Rwanda: Who is Consolée Uwimana, the New RPF Vice Chairperson

2 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

The sixteenth RPF National Congress voted a new National Executive Committee resulting in Consolée Uwimana being elected as the new vice chairperson. The elections were held on April 2, at the party headquarters Intare Conference Arena.

She replaces Bizivamo who has been occupying the post since 2002. Of the 2102 votes casted, Uwimana got 1945 representing 92.7 per cent.

Uwimana served in Rwanda's second senate between 2003 to 2013.

During that time, she served in different capacities including being the vice chairperson senatorial Standing Committee on Economic Development and Finance.

She was also elected the secretary general of Rwanda Women Parliamentarian Forum (FFRP).

While in senate, Uwimana also led the senatorial Ad Hoc Committee on monitoring the Government development programmes made towards some Rwandans historically marginalised.

She is an entrepreneur and a veteran banker.

