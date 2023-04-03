Mozambique: 80 Kilos of Drugs Seized in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — The Mozambican police in the northern province of Cabo Delgado last Thursday seized about 80 kilos of illicit drugs, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax'.

The seizure consisted of 42 kilos of cocaine, 32 kilos of amphetamine and four kilos of heroin.

The drugs were seized in Mecufi district. The police told reporters that the seizure resulted from three months of intelligence gathering, as part of the police plan to combat drug trafficking.

The intelligence suggested that drugs would be unloaded at the Murrebue administrative post in Mecufi. At about 02.00 on Thursday morning, the police intercepted the Ford Ranger vehicle carrying the drugs.

In addition to seizing the drugs, the police arrested the driver, a 38 year old Mozambican man whose name has not yet been released, and who lives in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba.

The police suspect that drug trafficking may be one of the sources of finance for the islamist terrorist groups who have been operating in Cabo Delgado since 2017.