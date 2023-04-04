Zimbabwe: Govt Blacklists 13 Contractors for Fuelling Black Market

3 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube has blocked 13 companies from supplying government with any services or products after investigations revealed they are passing the ZW$ they earn to the black market.

The development comes at a time when the local currency has depreciated to ZW$1 300:US$1 in recent weeks with market speculators blaming government for failing to time payments made to their contractors who have developed a tendency of chasing after foreign currency on the parallel market.

In a statement Monday, the treasury boss confirmed the market's suspicions underscoring that such conduct derails economic stability efforts.

He said government remains concerned to note the continuation of indecorous behaviour by some companies who continue to fuel illegal parallel market activities.

Ncube said this waters down government efforts towards the stabilisation of the local currency and containment of inflation, thereby pervading the economy at the expense of the generality of citizens of Zimbabwe as he highlighted that such behaviour cannot be condoned.

"A total of 13 companies have been identified by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) as being involved in this unlawful conduct.

"Having monitored various financial transactions with a view to plug parallel market dealings, the FIU has observed that these companies are siphoning their proceeds to the parallel market, thus, triggering domestic inflationary pressures," he said.

As a result, Ncube said government has blacklisted the 13 companies so as to maintain stability in the foreign currency market and curb inflation.

"In the same vein, the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe will be advised to permanently remove the entities from the list of potential service providers to government.

"Government remains committed to maintaining price stability, restoring market discipline and engendering market confidence," he added.

The list of the blacklisted companies is as follows;

Casha Designs Pvt Ltd.

Re-net Technology Pvt Ltd.

Malfran Investments Pvt Ltd.

Difflock Construction Pvt Ltd.

Staman Investments Pvt Ltd.

Guide Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Nodship Investments Pvt Ltd.

Infinity Hire Pvt Ltd.

Nomalanga Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Gif Mwayera t/a Mwayera Transport Pvt Ltd.

Mukot Haulage and Buses Pvt Ltd.

Ofixmore Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Blecia Investments.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.