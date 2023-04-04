South Africa: BBTitans - How I'll Spend My $100,000 Prize Money - Khosi

Before entering Big Brother Titan's house, 25-year-old Khosi was a journalist.

After sealing victory over 23 other housemates on Sunday, South African housemate and winner of the Big Brother Titans season one, Khosi Twala, has revealed how she intends to spend her grand prize of $100,000.

In her Introductory video, she claimed she was bringing an explosive combination of beauty and brains into the Big Brother Titan house as she hunts for fame and money.

Gaining both of her desires, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Khosi revealed what she plans to do with her massive win.

She stated that she would love to work with non-profit organisations.

"Before I went into the house, I was looking forward to working with a charity organisation called 'Good deeds'. Coming out of the house and having these platforms, I think it's one of the few things I want to focus on, especially after being put here by people.

"So I'm looking forward to continuing my Charity work and providing sustainable development goals for different African countries. I want to partner with NGOs that not only work in South Africa but in the rest of the continent," she added.

Love triangles, relationships

Khosi was caught in a relationship triangle at the house, from her relationship with Yemi and later rolling with Thabang. During the interview, she explained how she felt about the connections in the place.

She stated that she was not looking forward to any romantic relationship with them.

She said, "Yemi and Thabang, It was an interesting connection with them, but I feel like people forget that none of them gave me something tangible; no one gave me themselves 100 per cent; I don't think I'm looking at any romantic relationship right now. I should focus on myself."

When this newspaper asked if her relationship with the guys in the house was part of a strategy and how her relationship with Miracle played out, she said it wasn't.

Khosi said: "I honestly didn't know that was the case; I feel like I was just myself, and I find it so weird that people thought I was trying to play some game, but Miracle is one of the people would be connected to for life. I don't think that all my life, I have ever had someone that has had my back as much as Miracle."

Addressing how she handled criticisms from female housemates over her looks during the competition, Khosi feigned ignorance.

She said: "I didn't even know until someone told me everyone was so stunning, and the girls came with their A games in fashion, routines, styles and natural beauty. People think they get the attention of guys. But I also think because I got along better with guys, they thought I was trying to play a game and draw the guys in, but guys are just laid back.

"They don't care about the drama; when I came into the house, I said I was in a relationship, and when I ended up with Yemi, people got judgemental towards me, especially girls. The boys were straight up, "Didn't you say you have a boyfriend" and we would have that conversation, and it's gone".

United culture

Khosi, however, revealed that she did not experience any cultural differences as she was used to Nigerians living in South Africa.

"I was used to the Nigerian culture and the fellow housemates that I knew a few things. Nigerians are just human beings who happen to be from West Africa, and me from South Africa, and basic things connect us. There were just different personalities, some easier to get along with while others were harder than others."

Khosi also claimed that she craves for South Africa and Nigeria to have a better relationship.

Finally, she revealed plans to take her activities around Africa, especially the Nigerian market.