South Africa: Restaurant Where AKA and Tibz Were Killed to Shut Down - South African News Briefs - April 4, 2023

Restaurant Where AKA and Tibz Were Killed to Close

Wish on Florida Road, the Durban restaurant where rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane were killed in February has been forced to shut down, reports News24. Director Philani Kweyama, also known as Benny Maverick, announced in a statement that the "tragic event" had resulted in "a severe downturn in business". The restaurant will host The Last Supper on Monday, April 10, before shutting down permanently.

Matric Students from Neighbouring Countries Banned from Taking South Africa's Official Exams

TimesLive reports that, starting in 2023, matric students residing in neighbouring countries will no longer be allowed to take South Africa's National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams following legal advice from Umalusi, the quality assurance body. The decision was made to prevent any potential leak of the exam papers, which could impact South African students who are writing the same papers. The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) in 2022 introduced a new qualification, the International Secondary Certificate (ISC), which is available to schools outside of South Africa and is quality assured by Stellenbosch University.

Sebokeng Hospital Performs First Brain Surgery in Over 40 Years

Sebokeng Hospital in South Africa performed its first brain surgeries in 40 years on two patients suffering from subdural haemotoma (bleeding into the brain), reports TimesLive. This milestone was made possible by the recent establishment of a neurosurgery unit at the hospital. Previously, patients in need of brain surgery were referred to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto. The two patients who received surgery recovered well and were discharged to spend time with their families. The Gauteng department of health said the establishment of a neurosurgery unit reduced the high prevalence of mortality and morbidity of traumatic brain injury patients in the Sedibeng district.

More South African news