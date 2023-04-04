Tanzania: Pccb Must Be Tough On Embezzlers of Public Funds

On Sunday, the media was awash with the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, through its Central Committee (CC) directing the government to institute stern measures against officials involved in the violation of laws and embezzlement of public funds and property as unearthed in the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

What comes in mind instantly is the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) being asked to uncover the rot and make the suspects become answerable.

As much as other improvements such as strengthening revenue collection system in the country will be in place, if such officials are not taken to task, definitely the government will not be setting a good precedence in the public.

Whoever is in the syndicate of embezzling public funds should realise that his/her days are numbered, because such activities only derail development and at the end of the tunnel show a picture of a government that does not deliver, which is not the case.

Generally, the public should join the PCCB and related organs in issuing information that would lead to tracing and identifying such leaders, because their activities are not pro-development.

Behold! A wiseman will always tell you that the biggest and complicated disease in mankind is corruption and its only known cure and vaccine is transparency. If you don't believe in that then switch to United States President, Joe Biden's school of thought: "Corruption is a cancer, a cancer that eats away at a citizen's faith in democracy, diminishes the instinct for innovation and creativity."

The list might be long on why corruption is an enemy of the people, an enemy of development with a Nobel Prize laureate, Rigoberta Menchú crowning it all that: "Without strong watchdog institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation upon which systems of corruption are built. And if impunity is not demolished, all efforts to bring an end to corruption are in vain.

That is the exact world every Tanzanian wants, the people want a government that is allergic to corruption and a government that faces head-on the corrupt and wrestles them to the ground.

On the breath, the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan deserves praise for not mincing words and bravely fighting corruption with all its 'mild' and baptised names of kickbacks and clandestine payments in corridors.

We should not shy away from the truth that despite tough anti-bribery laws, corruption still remains a significant risk worldwide. Almost a half of businesses worldwide experience fraud, including bribery and corruption that is why it is worth praise to leaders in public offices, who give corrupt practices no time, while emulating the past regimes style of leaderships that loathed it.

The only way for any citizen who loves his/her nation is to shun corruption, because it erodes the trust people have in the government and wastes taxes paid for important community projects - meaning we have to put up with poor quality services or infrastructure, or we miss out altogether.