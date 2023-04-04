Uganda: Police Warn MPs Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana to Back Off Planned Protests in City

Police have warned that they have got wind of plans by opposition MPs Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Kawempe North's Muhammad Ssegirinya in the city centre but warned they will be quelled.

"We have credible intelligence of plans by both Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya to hold an unlawful assembly and illegal procession through the city up to parliament over the poor state of Makindye Salaama road. These protests are illegal and we shall not allow them," Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said.

The police spokesperson said whereas it is within their right for Ugandans to protest, they ought to inform police about the same as enshrined in the Public Order Management Act.

Enanga also noted that it is only foolhardy for the two opposition legislators to protest over road whose construction works are soon commencing by Kampala Capital City Authority.

"This road has been planed for construction by KCCA Why don't you engage officials before you go into holding unlawful assemblies? Engage them before going into these acts of lawlessness and impunity. The experience we have got with these processions is that they massively disrupt the rights of other members of the public."

"Our territorial commanders have been tasked to disperse all forms of disorderliness, lawlessness and impunity. We shall disperse all these illegal assemblies the two MPs would like to engage themselves in."

The development comes a few days after police arrested 11 people who were protesting against the diversion of iron sheets meant to benefit the vulnerable in Karamoja subregion.

The iron sheets meant for Karamoja were swindled by several senior government officials including ministers.

A group of activists last week carried iron sheets in protest over the saga, promoting police to fire teargas to disperse and arrest them.

They were later arraigned in courts of law and charged with assaulting a police officer before being remanded to prison.