South Africa: Faculty of Science Caps More Than 500 Graduates

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Faculty of Science capped 563 graduates at two graduation ceremonies last week. The graduation ceremony on Wednesday, 28 March, was a joyful occasion which blended together diverse elements and showcased the rich talent on offer at UCT. It also included the conferral of an honorary doctorate on climate change researcher and practitioner Dr Debra Roberts.

The academic procession entered UCT's Sarah Baartman Hall to the sounds of a marimba band made up entirely of UCT students and alumni. There were various other musical items delivered by students from UCT's South African College of Music (SACM). Of this, Interim Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy said, "The vibrant South African College of Music is a real jewel in the crown of the University of Cape Town and at the forefront of music-making in South Africa and internationally."

Second graduation ceremony

Chancellor Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe presided over the ceremony and constituted the assembly as a congregation of UCT. Emeritus Professor Reddy acted as master of ceremonies.

This was the second of two graduation ceremonies for the Faculty of Science during this graduation season. At the ceremony, the degree of Doctor of Science (honoris causa) was awarded to Dr Debra Roberts. University orator and the dean of the Faculty of Engineering & the Built Environment, Professor Alison Lewis, introduced Roberts. Roberts was honoured for her numerous contributions to the work on climate change action and research.

Honouring graduates, families and teachers

UCT master's graduate, Siphokazi Jonas, delivered a praise poem to honour the graduates, their families and their teachers. Jonas, a celebrated producer, writer, poet and performer, wrote and performed the poem especially for the graduation ceremony. Her poem's inspiring refrain, "May everybody live their dreams," resonated well with those in attendance.

Reddy extended congratulations on behalf of UCT to the graduates, their parents, and family members and welcomed the graduates as members of UCT's Convocation.

In her address to the congregation, Dr Moloi-Motsepe said that the graduates had "achieved [their] degrees during a time of unforeseen change". She said that the conditions for learning, particularly in the South African context, are "far from ideal".

"We have come to understand that it's not about the degree," she said. "It's really about your ability to seek out, acquire and create knowledge regardless of your setting."