Zimbabwe: 'This Incel Talk Ain't It' - Serena Williams' Husband Claps Back at Sexist Shadaya

3 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

SERENA Williams' husband, Alexis Kerry Ohanian has slammed controversial social commentator Tawona Knight Shadaya after he body shamed the celebrity couple.

This comes after Shadaya shared a picture of the two on Twitter saying the tennis star had a more 'imposing physique' and was 'the man in the relationship'.

You can already tell who is the man in this relationship....men work on your physique....your woman should never be more physically imposing than you. pic.twitter.com/NS9Oqno5vb

-- The Ayatollah 💥 (@ShadayaKnight) April 1, 2023

"You can already tell who is the man in this relationship, men work on your physique, your woman should never be more physically imposing than you," he tweeted.

Shadaya's post has attracted a backlash with some calling for his ban from social media platforms.

Responding to the tweet, Ohanian suggested that Shadaya was suffering from an involuntary celibacy.

"I wish you all the best, but this incel talk ain't it," he wrote captioning Shadaya's picture, mocking his appearance.

I wish you all the best, but this incel talk ain't it. pic.twitter.com/fL5eZP9Kn6

-- AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) April 1, 2023

An incel is a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually, typically associated with views that are hostile towards women and men who are sexually active.

The Reddit co-founder recently committed to clapping back at his cyber bullies and getting petty revenge.

