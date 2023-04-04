Africa: Usm Alger, Pyramids Reach Quarters As TotalEnergies Ccc Group Stage Concludes

Algerian side USM Alger and Egyptian club Pyramids secured their places in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup as the group stage of the competition concluded on Sunday night.

The six round of group stage matches was filled with excitement and fun as USM Alger hammered Libyan visitors Al-Akhdar 4-1 in Algiers.

Egyptian club Pyramids defeated their compatriots Future 2-1 while South African side Marumo Gallants fought hard to seal a 3-2 win over DR club Saint Eloi Lupopo.

The match between US Monastir of Tunisia and Real Bamako of Mali ended 2-1 in favour of the home side in Tunis while Moroccan club FAR Rabat secured a 1-1 away draw at ASKO Kara of Togo.

Below is the round-up of matches played on Sunday night:

USM Alger 4 - 1 Al-Akhdar

USM Alger of Algeria sealed a big 4-1 victory over visitors Al-Akhdar of Libya Club at the 5 July Olympic Stadium in Algiers on Sunday night thanks to a brace by Adam Alilet.

Zinedine Belaid opened the scoring for the home side in the 9th minute via penalty kick before Alilet made it 2-0 after he also converted from a spot kick 11 minutes later.

In-form striker Aymen Mahious extended the home club's lead from Belaid's assist before the break and Suhaib Shafshuf rested some home for the visitors in the 65th minute from the edge of the box.

But Alilet restored the three-goal lead when he scored ten minutes later to seal the win and move his club to second place on 11 points in Group A, one point behind Marumo Gallants of South Africa.

Al-Akhdar finished bottom of the group with five points while St Eloi Lupopo took the third position with a better goal difference.

Pyramids 2 - 1 Future

The clash between two Egyptian sides saw Pyramids defeating Future 2-1 at the Air Defense Stadium in Cairo in their final Group C game.

The victory helped Pyramids to finish in second place equal on 11 points with group winners FAR Rabat of Morocco who had a better goal difference after drawing 1-1 in Togo against ASKO Kara.

Goals by Ali Gabr and Abdalla El-Said put Pyramids in a commanding lead and Ahmed Atef's 93rd goal was not enough to rescue the game for Future.

US Monastir 2- 1 Real Bamako

US Monastir of Tunisia defeated visitors Real Bamako 2-1 which allowed them to move equal on 13 points with group leaders Young Africans of Tanzania who topped the group on goal difference.

Monastir opened the scoring in the 35th minute through Saleh Harabi but Makan Samabali responded for the visitors just before the break.

Algerian Abdel-Hakim Amokrane scored in the 93rd minute to secure victory for the home side in Rades.

Marumo Gallants 3 - 2 Saint Eloi Lupopo

The South African club Marumo Gallants staged a remarkable fightback two come from two goals down to defeat DR Congo club St Eloi Lupopo 3-2 in Johannesburg.

The home club won the tight match as the victory helped them to finish top of Group A with 12 points while the visitors finished third on five points.

The visitors took the lead through Allan Kateregga in the 23rd minute and Malanga Mwaku doubled the score in the 45th minute as the visitors led 2-0 in Johannesburg at the break.

Second-half goals by Sibusiso Sibeko, Ranga Chivavero and Judas Moseamedi helped the home side to win the match in an exciting finish to the game for supporters of the home side.

ASKO Kara 1-1 FAR Rabat

FAR Rabat returned from Lome with a valuable one point against ASKO Kara that helped them to finish top of Group C.

ASKO Kara opned the scoring through Justin Yere before defender, Diney Borges restored parity Edilson, in the 40th minute, in favor of the Royal Moroccan Army.

