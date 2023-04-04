Africa: UNIFAC Team Profiles | Central African Football Federations' Union

Brazzaville — CEG Mfilou earned top honours in the Central Africa zone with victory in the CAF African Schools Football Championship Qualifiers that underlines the huge potential within their team.

It was achieved on home soil with the qualifiers staged at the Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat in Brazzaville and CEG Mfilou took full advantage.

They defeated Uwezo School Complex of Goma in the DR Congo 1-0 in the decider, with the decisive goal scored by captain Ntsiba Nzeli from the penalty spot.

"It's my thing, my specialty, the penalty. I'm not surprised that I converted the penalty that was given in our favour today," she said. "We are proud to represent Congo and the UNIFFAC zone in this competition."

It was an excellent team effort from CEG Mfilou who showed their industry and togetherness through some tough moments in the qualifiers, and that they will be incredibly difficult to beat in Durban.

One of the stand-out performers for them was Daïna Obili, who won Best Goalkeeper at the zonal event and put in some excellent displays. She will no doubt need to repeat that on the much tougher continental stage, where some of the top teams in Africa await.

CS HORIZON

Bukavu, DR Congo

CS Horizon stormed to the boys' competition win in the Central Africa zone of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Qualifiers and will now have their sights set on continental success.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Central African Republic Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The DR Congo school had to come through a tough set of national and then zonal qualification matches but were worthy winners and booked their place in Durban in some style.

They had to do it the hard way, but showed they are quick learners and able to bounce back from adversity with great mental strength.

Beaten 2-1 the day before by Groupe Scolaire Louis Samuel of host country Congo, the school from South Kivu province got their revenge and booked their ticket to the continental phase by inflicting a 3-0 defeat on their rivals in a match they controlled perfectly.

Their goals in the decider came via Bwira Munganga Alain, Aksanti Bahati (a penalty) and Tony Kitoga as they stormed to the win in impressive fashion. The team also claimed a clean sweep of the individual honours at the zonal qualifier that was staged in Brazzaville.

Akilini Kitoko won the prize for Best Player, while Jonathan Bahita took home the Best Goalkeeper award.

Mugisho Kaliba was the top scorer in the competition. There are many top players in the team to look out for as they pit their skills against the best from the rest of the continent.