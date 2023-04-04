Eritrea: Congress of Eritrean Community in Germany

Asmara, 03 April 2023- Eritrean community in Germany held congress in Frankfurt on 25 March under the theme "Strengthening Eritrean Community-Timely Responsibility".

At the congress in which representatives from 27 German cities took part, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, indicating that the congress is being held at a promising nation building stage, called for strengthening organizational capacity as well as design action programs with a view to develop the attachment of the youth with their homeland, their history and societal values.

Mr. Yohannes Russom, from leaders of the community, presented three years activity report focusing on activities implemented, mother language teaching, role and contribution of the youth, relations between the community and the Consular Affairs as well as contributions extended by nationals among others.

Mr. Teklu Lebasy, member of the executive committee of the national organization, Ms. Leul Tewolde, head of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch, as well as Mr. Teklai Mekonnen, from the PFDJ organization, expressed readiness to strengthen participation in addressing the challenges that the community is facing.

Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General, also gave extensive briefing focusing on leadership concept, community leadership in national programs, social life of Eritreans, cooperation among national organizations, as well as role of leadership in strengthening activities of the national organizations.

The congress also elected executive committee for a two year term.