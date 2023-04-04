Eritrea: World Autism Awareness Day Observance

Asmara, 03 April 2023- World Autism Day was observed on 2 April at the Central Region's Hall under the theme "Quality Integrated Education for All".

Speaking at the event, Let. Col. Berhane Bokretsion, Chairman of the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability, said that 'Autism' is a complicated disability hard to identify and monitor that needs basic understanding and skill for its treatment.

Let. Col. Berhane Bokretsion also called on the Ministries of Education and Health and other stakeholders to strengthen participation in the effort to develop the understanding of the public regarding treatment of the disability.

Mr. Dawit Solomon, head of follow-up of national associations of the disabled at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, said that treatment of nationals with disabilities is not to be left to the National Association of Intellectual and Developmental Disability and parents and called on every citizen to play due part.

Similarly, World Autism Day was observed in Northern Red Sea region featuring various programs depicting the day.

World Autism Day is being observed for the 11th time at international level and for the 4th time at national level.