Malawi: Sports Council Lifts Suspension On Formal Sporting Activities

Malawi National Council of Sports has lifted the suspension on formal sporting activities which was sanctioned soon after President Lazarus Chakwera declared a 14-day mourning period from March 13 in respect of those who lost their lives due to the Cyclone Freddy-induced flood disaster.

The suspension was for all the sports that involves spectator attendance and in a statement, Sports Council Board chairperson, Sunduzwayo Madise says it has now been lifted following the effluxion of time.

"Council, however, wishes to call upon all associations and their organs, athletes, spectators and sports lovers to continue supporting our fellow Malawians who are still suffering from the effects of the cyclone."

Leading by example, Sports Council already assisted towards assisting the flood disasters by contributing K5 million while golfers at Blantyre Sports Club -- trending as Chip Inn Masters -- engaged the Malawi Red Cross Society to reach out to survivors camped at Montfort Demonstration Primary School in the compound of Catholic University in Nguludi in Chiradzulu District.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) also announced that the proceeds of the 2023 NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield match between FCB Nyasa Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers on April 9 shall be changed towards the Cyclone Freedy as relief package.

The charity shield was initially planned to target the education sector, after supporting the victims of Cylone Idai in 2022 but "having appreciated the extent of damage and the urgent need to support the thousands of people who are in pain and suffering, FAM has been compeled to forgo those plans and help the Cyclone Freedy victims".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

FAM also commits to donate part of the proceeds from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between Malawi and Egypt that was played at the Bingu National Stadium last Tuesday, for the same cause.

The AFCON qualifier, which the Flames embarrassingly lost 0-4, grossed a record K76.4 million in gate revenue with K17.1 million going towards direct expenses and realise a net income was K59.2 million.

From the gross, K65.4 million was realized from advance ticket sales, representing 86% and FAM says this is a positive indication that its commercialization efforts of enhancing e-ticketing are bearing fruits.

As of last week, the disaster, which has been described as the worst in the country's history in terms of damage to property, injuries and deaths, had claimed 676 lives, 2,071 injured, 537 missing with survivors now occupying 747 camps in the affected districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Phalombe, Zomba, Mulanje and Blantyre.