Kenya: President Ruto Kicks Off the Parliamentary Process to Address Odinga Demands With a Meeting At State House

Nairobi — President William Ruto has kicked off the process of addressing demands by Opposition chief Raila Odinga, with a meeting of the parliamentary leadership at State House.

The president met all top leadership of the House on Monday morning, a day after he addressed the nation to calm tensions when he proposed a bi-partisan approach to key issues Odinga raised, among them the re-constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

"The president has held a meeting with the parliamentary leadership to develop a framework of the bipartisan approach to the issued raised by the Opposition," said Emmanuel Talam, the Press Secretary at State House.

Odinga had scheduled more protests on Monday but called them off to give dialogue a chance as proposed by the president.

Three people have died since anti-government protests erupted on March 20 and businesses have been looted, property vandalised, and journalists attacked in unrest that has alarmed Kenya's neighbours and allies.

The Monday and Thursday protests were called by Odinga who accused Ruto of stealing last year's election and of failing to control the surging cost of living.

On the eve of a fourth day of protests -- dubbed "Mega Monday" by the opposition -- Ruto called for calm and urged Odinga to cancel his planned action.

"I urge my brother Raila Odinga, and the opposition, to call off the demonstrations, and to give this bipartisan approach a chance for us to take the country forward," Ruto said in a nationwide address from State House.

"Meanwhile, I call on all Kenyans to remain peaceful and law-abiding and I assure them that the Government of Kenya will continue with its sacred duty of protecting their lives and their property, including their businesses."

- 'A lot of trouble' -

Kenya's Supreme Court unanimously upheld the results of August's elections that declared Ruto president but Odinga insists the poll was stolen, and released fresh claims this weekend that he says prove he won.

The opposition stalwart has refused to recognise Ruto or his government and on Saturday called on the president to "vacate his office" ahead of Monday's protest.

Ruto said a bipartisan parliamentary committee could explore possible reforms to electoral procedure, and urged his rival to seize this opportunity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But he ruled out striking an alliance of any kind with his foe.

"Once you compromise accountability and oversight, you are in for a lot of trouble," Ruto said.

"Our position is that we want to engage our brothers and sisters on the other side on issues that are important to the people of Kenya... That way the system of checks and balances remains intact."

Kenya is viewed as a beacon of democratic stability in East Africa. The United States and Britain, among other foreign missions, have publicly called for restraint.

The African Union has also appealed for a peaceful end to the chaos that saw riot police firing tear gas and water cannon at protesters, and places of worship, properties, businesses and cars set aflame.

Meanwhile, at least 25 cases of attacks on journalists "at the hands of state and non-state actors" have been reported during the demonstrations, according to the Media Council of Kenya.

The United States said Friday said it was "deeply concerned" by the reports.