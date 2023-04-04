South Africa: Iranian Warships Dock in Cape Town, Raise More Questions Over South Africa's Allegiances

Cape Town — The docking of two Iranian warships in Cape Town has sparked more discussion about South Africa's relationships with countries with poor human rights records, Times Live reports.

In an editorial posted on maritime website Africa Ports and Ships, it said: "It all begs the question as to what the African National Congress government can possibly get out of pushing out an invitation to yet another pariah state to come and visit South Africa."

The editorial further admonished Iran in light of its human rights record pertaining to the oppression of women, "terror" tactics used by its vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and its arrest of foreign nationals on questionable charges for political leverage. Meanwhile, opposition party the Democratic Alliance (DA) said in a statement: "This cannot be allowed to stand and the DA calls on the International Relations Committee to ask that Minister Naledi Pandor comes and explain why they have allowed Iranian warships to dock at a South African port despite warnings of possible economic repercussions by the international community."

The arrival of the IRIS Dena and IRIS Markan - IRIS being an acronym for the Islamic Republic of Iran Ship - for "refuelling and replenishing supplies" comes after South Africa carried out naval drills with Chinese and Russian ships in February which brought heavy criticism from opposition parties along with the U.S. State Department.

South Africa is also embroiled in a diplomatic dilemma involving Vladimir Putin and the International Criminal Court who issued an arrest for the Russian leader ahead of his planned visit for the BRICS Summit in August which will be held in South Africa.