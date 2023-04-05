Malawi: Parliamentary Women Caucus Condemns Senior Chief Chulu for Parading Woman Naked

The Parliamentary Women Caucus--a grouping of all elected female Members of Parliament of the Malawi National Assembly--has condemned the "shocking and sad behaviour" of Senior Chief Chulu of Kasungu District, who paraded naked a woman she suspects is having a love affair with her husband.

Senior Chief Chulu, whose real name is Ester Kalasa, meted out the degrading treatment on the woman, Eliza Douglas, on 28 March at Chulu Trading Centre in Kasungu.

The chief perpetrated the act with her accomplice, Gift Gerald.

Douglas is reportedly in an "extra-marital affair" with Gerald Mpanira, the husband of Kalasa. The chief and her accomplice found the two chatting in a car, which did not please her.

She and Gerald then stripped Douglas and went ahead to parade her naked with the aim of humiliating her. The two were later arrested by the police.

The Parliamentary Women Caucus, in a press release signed by its Chairperson, Roseby Gadama, says the behavior of the two is unpalatable, uncalled for, inhuman and a serious violation of the laws of the land.

"What is more saddening to note is that Senior Chief Chulu is a woman of high moral standing in the society, who should lead by example.

"The caucus is dismayed with the manner in which the Senior Chief and her accomplice acted by taking the law into their own hands.

"As a watchdog institution that provides oversight on matters involving women rights, we cannot sit back and watch over when women rights are being violated and, in this particular case, the violence being perpetuated by a fellow woman," the press release reads in part.

According to the statement, one of the key objectives of the Parliamentary Women Caucus is to promote pro-women legislation that is addressing gender imbalances. The caucus, therefore, works around four thematic pillars, one of which is Gender Based Violence.

"Under this theme, the Caucus condemns all behaviours that are gender instigated. In doing this, the caucus stands in solidarity with the Government of the Republic of Malawi in its commitment to eliminate Gender Based Violence.

"The Caucus is aware that at the international level Malawi is party to the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW). The country's Constitution also prohibits discrimination in any forms and obliges the State to promote gender equality.

"The foregoing calls for the state to protect its citizens from any person with intent to harm others".

The Caucus adds that it is, however, pleased with the action taken by the police in arresting the two suspects. It further requests authorities (police and the courts) to expeditiously dispose of the matter in order to ensure that justice is done.