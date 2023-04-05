Rwanda Seeks More Friendlies Before Youth World Champs

Rwanda U19 handball team head coach Anaclet Bagirishya has said more buildup matches are needed for the boys to stage a good performance in the forthcoming 2023 IHF Men's Youth (U19) World Championship that will take place in Croatia from August 2-13.

Rwanda put up a spirited performance during the past two international friendly games against Burundi held at Tapis Rouge ground in Nyamirambo over the weekend.

Bagirishya's starlets won the first match 29-28 and 43-37 in the second match.

The coach hailed his side's performance during the past two matches but insists that his boys need more matches during their preparations to improve in all aspects and ensure a better performance in their very maiden appearance in the tournament.

"We played a good two games against Burundi and this is just the beginning. We need more matches so that our boys have experience and exposure at the international level enough to stage better performances in the upcoming tournament," Bagirishya said.

"Games like this are very helpful," he added.

Bagirishya said that Rwanda plans to travel to Burundi in May to play more buildup games with the country before playing Egypt and Morocco, two African Handball giants that had already participated in the World Cup whose level.

With the friendlies, he said, we can have a good look at our position.

Rwanda was pooled in Group A alongside Portugal, Croatia and Algeria.

The country, alongside Burundi, will be making their debut in the tournament after they secured their first ever medals during the 2022 African Men's Youth Handball Championship held in Kigali, Rwanda from 30 August to 6 September 2022.

The pair is among four countries that will represent Africa at the 2023 Men's Youth World Handball Championship alongside Egypt and Morocco.

Egypt secured the continental title after beating hosts Rwanda 51-29 in the final while Morocco defeated Burundi 41-34 to claim the bronze medal.