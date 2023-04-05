Zimbabwe: Parly - MP Slams Teachers4ed Outfit - Demands Explanation From Education Ministry

5 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Willias Madzimure has demanded a ministerial statement explaining operations of the Teachers4ED outfit affiliated to the ruling Zanu Pf.

Madzimure added that teachers are supposed to be non-partisan as they serve students from different political backgrounds.

On a point of national interest, the Kambuzuma MP told deputy speaker Tsitsi Gezi that Education ministers should bring ministerial statements to Parliament and probe why teachers are now affiliated to political associations.

Zimbabwe has seen a sprout of various 4ED outfits campaigning for President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Some of the 'For ED' outfits include Journalists4ED, Artists4ED, Mahwindi4ED, Pastors4ED, VaPostori4ED, ArtisanalMiners4ED among others.

Government critics have condemned the teachers organisation saying it is not government policy or an Act of Education.

Madzimure asked: "How are teachers going to treat children of people from different political parties?

"It is not clear whether it's a government policy or if it is under an Act of Education".

"A teacher can only belong to a teachers' association and not a political party association. We want a ministerial statement from the responsible Education ministers on why they are allowing this to happen."

However, Gezi dismissed the call for the ministerial statement arguing 'Teachers4ED' meant Teachers' for Economic Development and not a political association.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.