Kenya: NCIC Lauds President Ruto, Odinga for Embracing Dialogue

Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has lauded President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for giving dialogue a chance to address issues raised by the opposition.

The Commission's Chairman Samuel Kobia said the two leaders' actions consequently signified "statesmanship and insightful leadership".

"The two leaders deserve support for the courageous steps they have taken towards resolving all issues at the table through dialogue," he said.

President Ruto on April 2, 2023, extended an olive branch to Odinga and asked him to call off the protests against his government.

He disclosed that he was ready and willing to engage with Odinga on the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through a bipartisan approach via Parliament.

The process of hiring the new commissioners is one of the sticky issues that has been driving the Azimio brigade to the streets of course among other issues including the high cost of living.

President Ruto on Monday met with the National Assembly leadership comprising members drawn from his Kenya Kwanza Alliance with a view of developing a framework that will guide the bipartisan engagements.

The Azimio coalition will in the meantime meet on Thursday to also come up with modalities that will guide the process.

Odinga had for two weeks led protests in Nairobi and other parts of the country pushing the government to among other things lower the high cost of living and open the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Since losing in the August 2022 presidential election, Odinga has failed to recognize the legitimacy of President Ruto's win despite unsuccessfully challenging his win at the Supreme Court.