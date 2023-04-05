Somalia Revives Diplomatic Ties With Cuba After 50 Years of Hiatus

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, left, receives credentials from Cuba’s ambassador to Somalia, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, in a photo posted on Twitter April 4, 2023, by @TheVillaSomalia, Mohamud's official Twitter account.

Mogadishu — The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abshir Huruse received a copy of the diplomatic credentials from the new Cuban ambassador to Somalia Juan Manuel Rodríguez.

"Today [Monday] I received the diplomatic credentials from the new ambassador of Cuba Juan Manuel Rodríguez," said the minister in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

"The countries of Somalia and Canada have a long relationship of cooperation and friendship," added the Minister.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Cuba is now ready to strengthen its relationship with Somalia after more than 50 years of hiatus.

Having established diplomatic relations between 1972-1977, Somalia welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations with Cuba governed by cooperation and mutual respect.