Somalia Revives Diplomatic Ties With Cuba After 50 Years of Hiatus

@TheVillaSomalia / Twitter
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, left, receives credentials from Cuba’s ambassador to Somalia, Juan Manuel Rodriguez, in a photo posted on Twitter April 4, 2023, by @TheVillaSomalia, Mohamud's official Twitter account.
4 April 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Minister of Foreign Affairs Abshir Huruse received a copy of the diplomatic credentials from the new Cuban ambassador to Somalia Juan Manuel Rodríguez.

"Today [Monday] I received the diplomatic credentials from the new ambassador of Cuba Juan Manuel Rodríguez," said the minister in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

"The countries of Somalia and Canada have a long relationship of cooperation and friendship," added the Minister.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Cuba is now ready to strengthen its relationship with Somalia after more than 50 years of hiatus.

Having established diplomatic relations between 1972-1977, Somalia welcomed the resumption of diplomatic relations with Cuba governed by cooperation and mutual respect.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.