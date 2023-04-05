Kenya: Police Service Commision to Interview 12 Candidates for Deputy IG Post

Nairobi — The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) will today vet 12 candidates who were last week shortlisted to the position of the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service.

This follows the retirement of Edward Mbugua on March 10.

The 12 candidates were chosen from a pool of 30 applicants.

The vetting will take place at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

Those shortlisted to the position include, former Police Spokesperson and current Kignajo Police College Commandant Bruno Shioso, General Service Unit (GSU) commandant Douglas Kanja, Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) Director Birech David Kipkosgei and Eastern Region Police Commander Bunei Rono.

Othes include Nyale Munga Gideon, Odera Tom Mboya, Makokha Vincent Kinas, Kabogo Jacinta Muthoni, Kiplagat Maurice Kipkoech, Kuraru Rosemary Sipatan, Mwatsefu Abdallah Komesha a nd Lamet Judy Jebet.

The NPSC has instructed the candidates to bring their original National Identity Card, academic certificates, including transcripts and professional certificates, and any other supporting documents and testimonials.

The candidates were also been directed to carry their Clearance Certificates from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Revenue Authority, Higher Education Loans Board, Criminal Investigations Department, and Credit Reference Bureau.

The NPSC urged the members of the public to submit any information relating to the shortlisted candidates through written memoranda to its Chairperson.

The National Police Service which is headed by Inspector General Japheth Koome has two deputies, one in charge of the Kenya Police Service and the other in charge of the Administration Police.