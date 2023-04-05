Kenya: Vihiga to Promote Indigenous Vegetable Farming

4 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Vihiga — Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichlo has asked farmers to plant indigenous vegetables, which mature fast and are profitable.

He revealed that the county government in partnership with stakeholders intends to construct irrigation schemes across the county with the aim of increasing the production of indigenous vegetables amid high demand.

The county boss said this after visiting Wemilabi-Central Bunyore Irrigation scheme funded by National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP). The benefiting farmers testified that they were reaping big from the sale of the vegetables.

The County Executive Committee Member (CECM) Agriculture Mr. Nicholas Kitungulu disclosed that the production and purchase of more indigenous vegetable variety seeds has been factored in the current budget and once procured they will be distributed to deserving farmers

The CECM said 163 households have sprinklers on their farms for the purpose of irrigation. - Kna

