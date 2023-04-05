Kenya: Fire Razes Dormitory at Masogo Mixed Secondary School

4 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — A fierce fire gutted down a dormitory at Masogo Mixed Secondary School in Nyando sub county last night.

The fire is said to have started at around 11pm when the students had retreated back to the dormitories to sleep.

A local administrator, Caren Onyango of Kobura location chief Caren Onyango who confirmed the incident reported that nothing was salvaged from the girls dormitory.

Onyango says attempts by the locals and students to extinguish the fire bore no fruit.

Fire brigade from Kisumu arrived late, due the distance and found when the fire has engulfed the whole building.

Onyango further announced that there was no casualty recorded but a number of students sustained slight injuries as they were fleeing from the burning dormitory.

"They were assisted to a nearby sub county hospital, treated and discharged," said the chief.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established as the administration too is yet to quantify the damage cost.

