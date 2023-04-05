Kenya: President Ruto Urges Support to Scale Up Social Protection in Kenya

Nairobi — President Ruto has urged for more partners to support the government in implementing full social protection cover for Kenyans.

Speaking during the opening of the Labour and Social Protection Conference on Tuesday, Ruto committed to the scaling up social protection to enable vulnerable persons participate in and benefit from the economic transformation of the country.

"I encourage more partners to join in this noble undertaking and hasten our progress to full social protection cover in Kenya," he said.

"As a means and end of sustainable development, we are investing in the people through social protection to enable them participate in and benefit from the economic transformation of our country."

He added that the participation of multiple partners is highly welcome and appreciated, due to the limited coverage of social protection interventions under such programmes as Social Assistance, Social Security and Social Health Insurance, which face significant resource constraints.

Ruto also encouraged citizens to embrace savings, even as they continue to earn their salaries.

The president said that Kenyans must save in order to end old age poverty and promote a culture of saving in their children.

According to him, a good indicator of sustainability and the promise of shared prosperity is the criterion for social protection, culture of savings even to the young ones.

"Savings is not a tax, savings is not a burden, it's the money you set aside for when you'll be in desperate need," he stated.

He said the standard for social protection is a good measure of sustainability and the promise of shared prosperity.

"From June 1, before salaries of the public servants are paid, cash transfer of the vulnerable will be disbursed, the cabinet approved and I have also instructed the Ministry of Treasury about the same," he added.