Kenya: Koome Promises 'Balanced' Probe Over Brute Force on Azimio Media Car

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has promised to ensure accountability on the use of excessive force against news reporters caught up in a confrontation between Azimio supporters and the police.

Koome however said he will be "balanced" while processing complaints against his officers whom he said had no motivation to cause harm.

He was referring to an incident where an ununiformed police office smashed the window of a press van an unleashed teargas forcing occupants out.

"Regarding any officer any issue of malpractice or misconduct brought to us we will take action," he said even as he called for patience as authorities investigate the matter.

While commenting on the use of excessive force by police, the IG said that the NPS has no intention of injuring any Kenyan including the members of the media.

"IG Koome does not derive any happiness out of injuring anybody or hurting anyone But when I see a situation where two Kenyans are likely to hurt each other out of unnecessary rivalry, I need to move in as a security officer to ensure that law and order is maintained," Koome said on Tuesday.

The IG further assured journalists of their safety in the course of their duties.

Koome's statement comes a week after several journalists were injured in Nairobi and Kisumu while covering anti-government protests called by the Opposition.

Chaotic confrontation

Most of the attacks occurred in Pipeline and Embakasi area where police unleashed terror on Azimio supporters as Opposition leader Raila Odinga made his way to Jacaranda grounds which was sealed off.

Among those attacked is NTV camera person Eric Isinta who sustained serious injuries when a police officer threw a teargas on their vehicle.

Several other journalists from other media houses sustained injuries or lost their cameras and other equipment during the attacks which appeared coordinated, while others were forced to delete photos and videos.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has described March 2023 as the darkest month for the Kenyan media since the clamour for multiparty democracy.

"We have so far documented 25 cases of attacks on local and foreign journalists at the hands of State and non-State actors since the onset of the demonstrations," said MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.