Kenya: Haki Africa Seek Suspension of Bungei's Protest Demobilizer Over Use of Force

Nairobi — HAKI Africa, a Mombasa-based rights organization, now wants the police officer accused of unleashing brutal force on a press car during Azimio protests suspended for investigations.

The rights lobby Tuesday called on Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to investigate the conduct of the police officer in question and take action in a demand letter copied to the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU), a police disciplinary arm.

The rights lobby argued that the officer had no reason to commit the act since the journalists did not pose any danger to his life or any other person's life or property.

Haki Africa was referring to an incident where an ununiformed police office smashed the window of a press van an unleashed teargas forcing occupants out.

The officer is said to be stationed at city's regional police command under Nairobi regional police chief Adamson Bungei.

"As the body responsible for investigating police excesses, we write to you to take action and ensure this incident does not go unpunished," HAKI Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid said.

Khalid further pointed out that failure to take action on the matter would not only encourage police impunity but also make Kenyans lose faith in IPOA and country's investigate agencies.

The incident which happened on March 27 left several journalists injured.

Ongoing probe

Earlier, the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome confirmed an ongoing investigation on the matter.

"Regarding any officer any issue of malpractice or misconduct brought to us we will take action," he said even as he called for patience as authorities investigate the matter.

While commenting on the use of excessive force by police, the IG said that the NPS has no intention of injuring any Kenyan including the members of the media.

"IG Koome does not derive any happiness out of injuring anybody or hurting anyone But when I see a situation where two Kenyans are likely to hurt each other out of unnecessary rivalry, I need to move in as a security officer to ensure that law and order is maintained," Koome said on Tuesday.

The IG further assured journalists of their safety in the course of their duties.

Koome's statement comes a week after several journalists were injured in Nairobi and Kisumu while covering anti-government protests called by the Opposition.

Chaotic confrontation

Most of the attacks occurred in Pipeline and Embakasi area where police unleashed terror on Azimio supporters as Opposition leader Raila Odinga made his way to Jacaranda grounds which was sealed off.

Among those attacked is NTV camera person Eric Isinta who sustained serious injuries when a police officer threw a teargas on their vehicle.

Several other journalists from other media houses sustained injuries or lost their cameras and other equipment during the attacks which appeared coordinated, while others were forced to delete photos and videos.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has described March 2023 as the darkest month for the Kenyan media since the clamour for multiparty democracy.

"We have so far documented 25 cases of attacks on local and foreign journalists at the hands of State and non-State actors since the onset of the demonstrations," said MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo.